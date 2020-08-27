e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University V-C Raj Kumar conferred rank of honorary colonel, colonel commandant of NCC

Panjab University V-C Raj Kumar conferred rank of honorary colonel, colonel commandant of NCC

Professor Raj Kumar Kumar is the only officer to hold the coveted rank in Chandigarh, the government of India accords this honour to distinguished people who can contribute to NCCs activities

chandigarh Updated: Aug 27, 2020 17:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
(From left) Deputy director general brigadier JS Samyal , Punjab, Haryana, Himachal and Chandigarh Directorate NCC additional director general major general Beji Mathews, Panjab University vice-chancellor Dr Raj Kumar and NCC group commander brigadier Harsh Chhibber at the NCC Group Headquarters in Chandigarh on Thursday.
(From left) Deputy director general brigadier JS Samyal , Punjab, Haryana, Himachal and Chandigarh Directorate NCC additional director general major general Beji Mathews, Panjab University vice-chancellor Dr Raj Kumar and NCC group commander brigadier Harsh Chhibber at the NCC Group Headquarters in Chandigarh on Thursday.(HT Photo )
         

Panjab University (PU) vice-chancellor professor Raj Kumar was conferred the rank of honorary colonel and colonel commandant of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) on Thursday.

The government of India honours distinguished persons who can contribute to NCC activities with the rank, which is announced through a gazette notification. Kumar is the only officer to hold the coveted rank in Chandigarh.

Hindustantimes

The honorary rank and certificate was issued by NCC director general Lt Gen Rajeev Chopra, PVSM, AVSM. It was presented by major general Beji Mathews, ADG, NCC directorate, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh and brigadier Harsh Chhibber, group commander, NCC group headquarters. NCC’s second Chandigarh battalion is responsible for NCC activities in Panjab University and provides training and coordinates social service contribution by cadets.

.

tags
top news
In self-reliance push, PM Modi says govt aims to increase defence manufacturing
In self-reliance push, PM Modi says govt aims to increase defence manufacturing
Covid-19 ‘Act of God’, may result in contraction of economy: Nirmala Sitharaman
Covid-19 ‘Act of God’, may result in contraction of economy: Nirmala Sitharaman
China doesn’t budge in Ladakh border row, wants India to see ‘big picture’
China doesn’t budge in Ladakh border row, wants India to see ‘big picture’
After 5-hr meet on GST compensation, states get 7 days to choose from 2 options
After 5-hr meet on GST compensation, states get 7 days to choose from 2 options
‘Unfortunate’ that Jitin Prasada is being targeted in UP, tweets Kapil Sibal
‘Unfortunate’ that Jitin Prasada is being targeted in UP, tweets Kapil Sibal
Honoured to join likes of Sachin, Dhoni, Kohli: Rohit on Khel Ratna
Honoured to join likes of Sachin, Dhoni, Kohli: Rohit on Khel Ratna
Patanjali’s Coronil sets off a trademark dispute, Supreme Court delivers its ruling
Patanjali’s Coronil sets off a trademark dispute, Supreme Court delivers its ruling
Odisha CM asks PM Modi to postpone JEE-NEET amid flood-like situation, Covid
Odisha CM asks PM Modi to postpone JEE-NEET amid flood-like situation, Covid
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamCovid-19 updateRhea ChakrabortyAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In