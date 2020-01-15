PU wardens told to monitor parking areas using CCTVs

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 01:04 IST

A day the car of Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) vice-president Rahul Kumar was vandalised by unidentified miscreants for the second time in four months, the dean students welfare office issued a circular to all hostel wardens directing them to cover parking areas under CCTV surveillance.

The wardens have been directed to ensure that closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed and recording is being done properly.

They have also been directed to check the recordings on a regular basis.

Kumar said he had parked his Maruti Suzuki car outside boys’ hostel number 4 on Sunday night and found it damaged the next morning.

“My car has been vandalised for second time within a span of four months. Last time in September 2019, the vehicle was not parked in the range of closed-circuit television cameras but this time, it was. The university administration hasn’t provided me with any footage yet.”

“I am concerned about the security of other students and will take it forward to vice-chancellor also,” he said.

He said, “I have not been provided with the CCTV footage, which I had demanded after my car was vandalised as the cameras were not functioning properly.”

However, the notice directed the wardens to install new CCTVs parking areas that are not covered under CCTV surveillance following the proper procedure.

Panjab University, dean students welfare (DSW), professor Emanual Nahar, said, “The incident of the car vandalism had happened outside the hostel, which is a serious issue. Wardens have to make sure that CCTV cameras are functional. Therefore, I issued a notice to ensure that cameras are functional and parking lots are covered.”