PUMEET: Varsity extends registration date till October 14

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 23:14 IST

Panjab University on Monday decided to extend the last date for registration for the Panjab University Migration Engineering Entrance Test (PUMEET) till October 14.

In an official communique, PU said that it has extended the last date of registration for PUMEET till October 14 and that the last date for submission of fee through net banking is October 15. Candidates have been requested to keep visiting the concerned website http://pumeet.puchd.ac.in for further information.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the varsity has scrapped PUNEET this year.