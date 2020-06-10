e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Punjab allows doc to join medical, dental colleges

The government has also allowed holding of entrance exam for post graduate/under graduate courses by Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:04 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Punjab government on Friday granted permission for reporting/joining of doctors in state’s medical and dental colleges selected through the NEET-PG counselling conducted by the union health ministry.

The government has also allowed holding of entrance exam for post graduate/under graduate courses by Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

An official spokesperson of the Punjab government said the Union ministry of health & family welfare has informed the state regarding this selection process and joining/reporting by the doctors in state medical institutions.

He added that the union home ministry has already allowed conducting the board examinations for classes 10th and 12th.

