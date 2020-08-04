e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab block development and panchayat officer clears UPSC

Punjab block development and panchayat officer clears UPSC

Naveen Rattu, who is posted in Ludhiana, secured the 776th rank; will reappear next

chandigarh Updated: Aug 04, 2020 17:34 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Jalandhar
Naveen Rattu said he studied for eight to nine hours to prepare for the exam .
Naveen Rattu said he studied for eight to nine hours to prepare for the exam .
         

Punjab block development and panchayat officer Naveen Rattu has cleared the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) civil services exam 2019, the results of which were declared on Tuesday. He secured the 776th rank.

Hailing from Mehatpur town of Jalandhar district, Naveen Rattu, 27, completed his graduation in computer science engineering in the year 2016 from Chandigarh University in Gharaun. He is presently posted as BDPO at Ludhiana - II block. Rattu said he cleared the civil services examination in the fourth attempt. He had previously been called for an interview in 2018 and had cleared the mains in 2019 but he couldn’t succeed.

Rattu said he would study for eight to nine hours to prepare for the exam and would read poetry, cook or listen to music to relax.

“I cleared the Punjab civil services examination in 2019 and was appointed the BDPO in February 2020”, said Rattu.

Rattu jad to face many challenges as his father, Krishan Lal Rattu, a joint director in the public relations department, Punjab, had suffered from paralysis in the year 2017, due to which he had take care of the household. “I will re-appear to improve my rank,” said Rattu.

