Punjab CM urges PM Modi to review UGC guidelines on exams

Punjab CM urges PM Modi to review UGC guidelines on exams

chandigarh Updated: Jul 11, 2020 21:17 IST
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh wrote to PM Modi seeking permission to let the state government adhere to its July 3 decision on cancellation of university/college examinations in view of exponential rise in Covid cases.

In the letter, the CM has urged PM Modi to advise the Union ministry of human resource development and the UGC to reconsider the decision on mandatory final term exams being conducted by September.

“UGC may be asked to reiterate its earlier issued guidelines, wherein it had been clearly mentioned that the guidelines were advisory in nature and each state/university will chart out its own plan of action taking into consideration the issues pertaining to Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

The CM said that the state government, after taking into account the Covid-19 situation and safety of students and staff, had on July 3 decided to cancel all pending UG and PG final term examinations and announced to promote students on the basis of performance in previous years/semesters.

“In view of this situation, the situation is not conducive for conducting offline physical examinations by September,” he said.

