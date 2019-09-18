Punjab DGP (lokpal) Reddy passes away

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 04:13 IST

CSR Reddy, posted as Punjab DGP (lokpal), passed away at the Rela Institute & Medical Centre, Chennai, after a brief illness on Tuesday.

A 1987-batch IPS officer, Reddy, 57, joined Punjab cadre in the thick of terrorism in the state and trained in Gurdaspur district. A batchmate of DGP DInkar Gupta, Reddy was posted as an ASP in Batala and Phillaur. After a stint as SP (city) Jalandhar, he was posted as senior superintendent of police in Batala, Patiala, Majitha and Chandigarh. He held various posts, including DIG Jalandhar Range, DIG CM security, DIG traffic, DIG vigilance bureau. Later, Reddy was posted as director, vigilance bureau, IG Patiala, IG Ferozepur, IG security and IG provisioning.

Reddy was scheduled to retire on December 31, 2020. Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh condoled Reddy’s death and described him as an intelligent, upright, astute and valiant uniformed officer.

Reddy was also the founding member and the current president of Chandigarh Golf Association (CGA).His mortal remains will be consigned to flames at Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

