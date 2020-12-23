e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab Engineering College director Dheeraj Sanghi resigns, cites personal reasons

Punjab Engineering College director Dheeraj Sanghi resigns, cites personal reasons

Sanghi, who is serving the notice period till March 31; during his term at the helm since January 2019, PEC climbed up in rankings among engineering institutes of the country.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 11:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Dheeraj Sanghi joined as Punjab Engineering College (deemed to be university), Chandigarh, from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, in January 2019.
Dheeraj Sanghi joined as Punjab Engineering College (deemed to be university), Chandigarh, from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, in January 2019.(HT Photo)
         

Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh, director Dheeraj Sanghi has resigned citing personal reasons.

He submitted his resignation to the secretary, technical education, Chandigarh administration, Sarpreet Singh Gill, which has been approved.

Sanghi joined PEC from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, in January 2019.

He is serving the notice period till March 31, 2021. When contacted, he said, “I want to go back to Kanpur.” His stint at the institution saw PEC climb up in rankings among engineering institutes of the country.

With a blend of experience in administration, academics and research, Sanghi joined PEC on lien from IIT Kanpur. At IIT Kanpur, he was a professor in the department of computer science and engineering and had been dean, academic affairs, from 2011-14.

Graduating from IIT Kanpur in 1986, he received his doctoral degree from University of Maryland College Park, US. Passionate about technical education in the country, his research interests include computer networks and network security.

tags
top news
Covid-19 deaths in India largely due to patients reporting late at hospital: Govt
Covid-19 deaths in India largely due to patients reporting late at hospital: Govt
DDC polls: National Conference wins 25 of 140 seats in Jammu, BJP emerges as largest party
DDC polls: National Conference wins 25 of 140 seats in Jammu, BJP emerges as largest party
Tamil Nadu government permits Jallikattu amid Covid-19
Tamil Nadu government permits Jallikattu amid Covid-19
Chaudhray Charan Singh is PM Modi’s inspiration, says Rajnath Singh
Chaudhray Charan Singh is PM Modi’s inspiration, says Rajnath Singh
Chinese ambassador steps up as Nepal’s communist party stares at a split
Chinese ambassador steps up as Nepal’s communist party stares at a split
At 15.8 degrees Celsius, Mumbai records lowest temperature of the season so far
At 15.8 degrees Celsius, Mumbai records lowest temperature of the season so far
Donald Trump grants full pardon to two convicted in Russia probe
Donald Trump grants full pardon to two convicted in Russia probe
‘New Covid-19 strain not in India yet but can’t…’: Director ICMR-NARI
‘New Covid-19 strain not in India yet but can’t…’: Director ICMR-NARI
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In