Punjab farmer unions want crop residue burning stopped due to Covid-19

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 16:50 IST

Days after Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh appealed to farmers not to burn wheat residue in their fields, calling it harmful for Covid-19 patients with respiratory problems, farmers’ unions have demanded the same of their cadre.

The farmer outfits reportedly took the decision on Thursday after consulting health experts even as a man was arrested in Kanakwal Bhanguan village for burning wheat residue in his fields on Wednesday

Covid-19 is known to affect the lungs and cause respiratory distress.

“According to the recommendations of medical experts, due to burning of stubble, environmental pollution will increase, which can lead to respiratory illness. Such cases are more vulnerable to Covid-19 infection. Though farmers will have to face financial loss, the decision has been taken unanimously for the welfare of humanity as the country is facing tough times,” said Jagmohan Singh, state general secretary, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU- Ekta Dakaunda).

The union leaders also demanded that the government revoke any fixed date for paddy transplantation as there was acute shortage of migrant labour since many of them had left for their hometowns on villages.

“The condition that paddy will be transplanted from June 13 or on another fixed date should not be imposed on farmers. Also, according to prior promises, cases on farmers for paddy stubble burning should be quashed,” he added.

Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, general secretary, BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan), said that his union will convince farmers to not burn crop residue when the pandemic was raging.

“The residue of wheat crop is very low in quantity as compared to paddy. However, we advise our workers not to burn crop residue this time. During the paddy harvest season, farmers have to arrange for sowing of the next crop in a hurry, but now they have enough time left to manage the residue,” Kokri Kalan told Hindustan Times.

Disobeying orders

Meanwhile, Dharamgarh police arrested a farmer, Bikkar Singh, from

Kanakwal Bhanguan village on Wednesday for burning wheat residue.

A case against him was registered under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code at the Dharamgarh police station.

Bikkar Singh was later released on bail, said Narinder Singh, station house officer of the police station.