Punjab nursing council official gets 4-year jail for demanding ₹3,000 bribe

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 00:58 IST

An employee of the Punjab Registration Nursing Council office, Sector 40, was on Friday awarded four years in jail for accepting ₹4,000 bribe in 2015.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Sanjiv Joshi also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on the convict, Manjit Singh, a resident of Kharar.

Manjit was posted as senior assistant in the office of Punjab Registration Nursing Council when he was booked under Sections 7, 13 (1) (d) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act on April 15, 2015.

Rattan Singh, a resident of Amritsar, had approached the vigilance department with a complaint against Manjit.

He had stated that his daughter had completed the General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) course from Guru Ramdas Medical College and Hospital, Amritsar, in 2010.

As she wanted to go to Australia for further studies, she needed a transcript of the GNM certificate, which was to be issued by the Punjab Registration Nursing Council.

Rattan alleged that when he approached the council’s office on April 6 and submitted the required documents and fees, along with an application, senior assistant Manjit Singh started finding mistakes in the paper work.

When asked how long the process to issue the certificate will take, Manjit said it will take up to four months, and sought ₹4,000 as bribe if he needed it earlier. Helpless, Rattan gave him ₹1,000 as advance.

Thereafter, he approached the vigilance department, who laid a trap and arrested Manjit while accepting the remaining ₹3,000 as bribe.