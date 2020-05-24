e-paper
Punjab reforms dept working on tech solutions: Vini Mahajan

chandigarh Updated: May 24, 2020 22:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Additional chief secretary (ACS) governance reforms and public grievances department Vini Mahajan has said that the IT team of her department had been tasked with building and implementing technology-led solutions to help the state government in the difficult phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief executive officer (CEO) e-governance Ravi Bhagat and director of the department Parminder Pal Singh would supervise these initiatives, she said, adding that the department had helped develop solutions to manage, share and analyse data as well as to provide essential citizen-centric services during the lockdown as well.

She added that the COVA app they built to track the pandemic had got 23 lakh downloads to date, claiming that this app was developed before other governments.

“Eleven states in the country requested for access to admin logins to the COVA App and the dashboard so that they could use the features of the application to manage services in their respective states as well,” Mahajan added. She added her team had been consistently offering IT support to the departments of health and family welfare and medical education and research, the state covid-19 Control Room and to the Punjab Mandi Board.

