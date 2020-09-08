e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Rain pours misery for residents of Panchkula’s Sector 8

Rain pours misery for residents of Panchkula's Sector 8

General secretary of Sector 8 welfare association said that even MLA Gian Chand Gupta has also only given assurances, but nothing has been done so far

chandigarh Updated: Sep 08, 2020 00:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Residents said that after two hours of rainfall on August 24, water up to the knees entered their houses, resulting in heavy losses.
Residents said that after two hours of rainfall on August 24, water up to the knees entered their houses, resulting in heavy losses.
         

Residents of Sector 8, Panchkula, have complained that water enters their houses whenever it rains, resulting in heavy damages. They added that the issue has been taken up with the municipal corporation, but no action has been taken so far.

HC Gera , general secretary of Sector 8 welfare association, said, “Residents of houses 536 to 527, 556 to 547 and 540 to British School have been dealing with the waterlogging issue for the last 15 years.”

Gera added that even MLA Gian Chand Gupta has also only given assurances, but nothing has been done so far.

“These houses get flooded whenever it rains. Recently, two hours of rainfall on August 24 had created havoc as water up to the knees entered the houses. We suffered combined losses of up to Rs 1 to 2 lakh. Also, at least 40 cars were damaged,” he said. He added that a few residents have had to make their own arrangements to keep the water out.

Sanyam Garg, MC joint commissioner, said, “We get the road gullies cleaned regularly. In case residents of the Sector are facing an issue, we will get it checked.”

Municipal commissioner Mahavir Singh could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

