Rajindra hospital doctors under scanner for prescribing costly medicines

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 22:23 IST

The doctors at the Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital in Patiala were found prescribing branded medicines from outside the hospital, after seven such incidents were reported to the authorities in the last 15 days.

With these incidents, the alleged nexus of government doctors with private medical stores has again come to the fore in the city. A committee has been set up by the hospital authorities to probe the incidents.

In November last year, the National Health Mission (NHM) had dismissed a paediatrician of Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala after he had prescribed medicines from outside the hospital that cost ₹800. However, the same was available at the Jan Aushadhi store in hospital premises for just ₹65.

In one of the incidents, a doctor had prescribed branded medicines to a 65-year-old woman, that cost her ₹889 from a private chemist shop, whereas the same was available at the Jan Aushadhi store for just ₹180. The woman had visited the out-patient department on January 22.

Requesting anonymity, an official said that the hospital administration has found seven receipts, where the doctors have prescribed the brand name of the medicines (only available at private chemist shops) rather than the salts.

The official added that out of seven receipts, four belonged to doctors of the medicine department while one to the ophthalmology department and two did not have any name or stamp on it. In all the receipts, doctors had prescribed brand name instead of salts and generic names.

Prescription of brand names of medicines are strongly prohibited at government hospitals and instructions for the same have been given to the hospital administration.

Medical superintendent of Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital Dr Paras Pandove said “A probe has been initiated into the matter. The committee will submit an inquiry report within 10 days. Strict action will be taken if any doctor is found guilty.”

STRAP: Committee set up by the hospital to submit inquiry report within 10 days