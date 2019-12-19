e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Rajindra hospital may lose power connection over ₹25 lakh dues

Rajindra hospital may lose power connection over ₹25 lakh dues

chandigarh Updated: Dec 19, 2019 22:02 IST
Harmandeep Singh
Harmandeep Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Rajindra hospital, Patiala, owes ₹25 lakh against power bills to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited.
The Rajindra hospital, Patiala, owes ₹25 lakh against power bills to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited.(HT FILE)
         

The threat of losing electricity connection looms over the Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, as it has failed to clear pending dues of electricity bills.

The hospital owes power bills worth ₹25 lakh to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). The PSPCL has recently issued warnings to all power bill defaulters of snapping their connections if they fail to clear the dues at the earliest.

The power corporation has launched a drive against consumers who have not paid the electricity bills. They had recently disconnected the power supply of Patiala Central Jail and two police stations in the city for non-payment of the dues.

An official of the PSPCL, pleading anonymity, said that the Government Rajindra Hospital has failed to clear its dues so far. An amount of ₹25 lakh is pending. The corporation has warned the hospital authorities to clear the bills or face action.

Earlier the hospital had to clear electricity bills amounting to ₹1 crore. A senior doctor said that a tertiary institute like Rajindra hospital will face serious problems if electricity connections are cut.

“Hospitals need 24-hour electricity supply to treat emergency patients. Why should the patients bear the brunt of the administration’s failures,” he added.

Senior executive engineer Kuldeep Singh said, “We have already issued warnings to the defaulter consumers to deposit their dues or be ready to face strict action. Now, we have started disconnecting power connections of defaulters.”

“We have asked the Rajindra hospital to clear pending dues to avoid action,” he added.

Medical superintendent of hospital Dr Ashwani Kumar said, “I am unaware of this. But I’ll look into the matter.”

top news
