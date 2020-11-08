Random Forays: Mother Nature is the greatest teacher

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 00:00 IST

Of all the learnings that a human being can garner in a lifetime, the most enlightening ones come from Mother Nature. A walk in a forest will alone teach more to a young student than hours spent in a classroom. The youngster would then be forced to wonder, even if he is Instagramming intermittently at the same time, as to how the various species of fauna and flora take birth, grow and prosper.

Those who do not wonder at the beauty and expanse of nature and the vast array of forms that life takes on are not really living to the fullest extent. Even an insect like an ant or a ladybird can teach us a lot about perseverance and dedication to our goals, if one is receptive enough to learn from them. To not be mystified at the fact that a tree sheds all its leaves and looks completely denuded, yet soon blossoms with flowers and is found to be utterly luxuriant and green weeks later, is to take nature for granted.

Of course zoology has all the answers as to why and how an ugly looking pupa turns into a beautiful and exotic butterfly. And of course botany tells us how a mango tree manages to find itself laden with many dozens of the delicious fruit every year.

Yet, to marvel and wonder at the cosmic creator, to compel ourselves to not take nature’s magic for granted is to really live. To the receptive soul, the Almighty’s ingenuity seems inexhaustible in a jungle. To think of it, one can even further be confounded by the shapes, sizes and varieties of human beings who dot our planet. There is no similarity between the looks and stature of a Jason Holder from the West Indies and a Prithvi Shaw from India. Yet both have the ability to play cricket at the highest level with brains and skills that are ultimately similar.

The essence of the message of nature is that we must wonder at the miracles we see around us every day and yet tend to overlook. The sun manages to provide us with boundless heat, light and energy day in and day out, but we seldom acknowledge even its existence in our minds. We are too caught up in worrying about share markets and election results and the like, after all.

One of the greatest innovations in education could be to take city-based children camping more often, to the great outdoors and make them feel wide eyed with amazement at the stars. Those children whose parents actually spent hours under the natural umbrella of the night sky and told them stories have been truly blessed. There is no greater experience for a child than to be in the lap of nature, listening to a fascinating story or reading a wondrous story.

Sally Walker puts it beautifully in this rhyme. “Just feel the magic in the air and the power in the breeze, Feel the energy of the plants, the bushes and the trees, Let yourself be surrounded by nature at its best, Calm yourself, focus, and let magic do the rest!”

A walk in surroundings which are not artificially created by mankind would surely rejuvenate a child or a grown up who has spent days on end staring at a screen. Just the whiff of the cool air and the sound of birds chirping would act as a balm for the body, mind and soul.

Even those who have pets at home are truly fortunate, for they have pure energy vibrating in their surroundings. One look at our resident Beagle, Joey, and his wagging tail, makes my mind feel more refreshed than anything else in the world.

To exist in the state of being besotted with the intricacies of materialistic pursuits, without pausing to think about what brought us here and where we are ultimately headed, is to live life with a closed mind. Life teaches us many things, and one of them has to be to fall in love with nature, if we already haven’t.

Alex Trebec has the last word: “If you cannot be in awe of Mother Nature, there’s something wrong with you!”

