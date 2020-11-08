e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Random Forays: Mother Nature is the greatest teacher

Random Forays: Mother Nature is the greatest teacher

Those who do not wonder at the beauty and expanse of nature and the vast array of forms that life takes on are not really living to the fullest extent

chandigarh Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 00:00 IST
Vivek Atray
Vivek Atray
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
To marvel and wonder at the cosmic creator, to compel ourselves to not take nature’s magic for granted is to really live.
To marvel and wonder at the cosmic creator, to compel ourselves to not take nature’s magic for granted is to really live.(HT Photo)
         

Of all the learnings that a human being can garner in a lifetime, the most enlightening ones come from Mother Nature. A walk in a forest will alone teach more to a young student than hours spent in a classroom. The youngster would then be forced to wonder, even if he is Instagramming intermittently at the same time, as to how the various species of fauna and flora take birth, grow and prosper.

Those who do not wonder at the beauty and expanse of nature and the vast array of forms that life takes on are not really living to the fullest extent. Even an insect like an ant or a ladybird can teach us a lot about perseverance and dedication to our goals, if one is receptive enough to learn from them. To not be mystified at the fact that a tree sheds all its leaves and looks completely denuded, yet soon blossoms with flowers and is found to be utterly luxuriant and green weeks later, is to take nature for granted.

Of course zoology has all the answers as to why and how an ugly looking pupa turns into a beautiful and exotic butterfly. And of course botany tells us how a mango tree manages to find itself laden with many dozens of the delicious fruit every year.

Yet, to marvel and wonder at the cosmic creator, to compel ourselves to not take nature’s magic for granted is to really live. To the receptive soul, the Almighty’s ingenuity seems inexhaustible in a jungle. To think of it, one can even further be confounded by the shapes, sizes and varieties of human beings who dot our planet. There is no similarity between the looks and stature of a Jason Holder from the West Indies and a Prithvi Shaw from India. Yet both have the ability to play cricket at the highest level with brains and skills that are ultimately similar.

The essence of the message of nature is that we must wonder at the miracles we see around us every day and yet tend to overlook. The sun manages to provide us with boundless heat, light and energy day in and day out, but we seldom acknowledge even its existence in our minds. We are too caught up in worrying about share markets and election results and the like, after all.

One of the greatest innovations in education could be to take city-based children camping more often, to the great outdoors and make them feel wide eyed with amazement at the stars. Those children whose parents actually spent hours under the natural umbrella of the night sky and told them stories have been truly blessed. There is no greater experience for a child than to be in the lap of nature, listening to a fascinating story or reading a wondrous story.

Sally Walker puts it beautifully in this rhyme. “Just feel the magic in the air and the power in the breeze, Feel the energy of the plants, the bushes and the trees, Let yourself be surrounded by nature at its best, Calm yourself, focus, and let magic do the rest!”

A walk in surroundings which are not artificially created by mankind would surely rejuvenate a child or a grown up who has spent days on end staring at a screen. Just the whiff of the cool air and the sound of birds chirping would act as a balm for the body, mind and soul.

Even those who have pets at home are truly fortunate, for they have pure energy vibrating in their surroundings. One look at our resident Beagle, Joey, and his wagging tail, makes my mind feel more refreshed than anything else in the world.

To exist in the state of being besotted with the intricacies of materialistic pursuits, without pausing to think about what brought us here and where we are ultimately headed, is to live life with a closed mind. Life teaches us many things, and one of them has to be to fall in love with nature, if we already haven’t.

Alex Trebec has the last word: “If you cannot be in awe of Mother Nature, there’s something wrong with you!”

vivek.atray@gmail.com

tags
top news
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
PM Modi congratulates US president-elect Joe Biden on ‘spectacular victory’
PM Modi congratulates US president-elect Joe Biden on ‘spectacular victory’
Trump says Joe Biden ‘rushing to falsely pose’ as US election winner
Trump says Joe Biden ‘rushing to falsely pose’ as US election winner
Bihar exit polls: BJP-JDU on backfoot, RJD-Cong gain ground | What numbers say
Bihar exit polls: BJP-JDU on backfoot, RJD-Cong gain ground | What numbers say
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In