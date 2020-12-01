e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Rebel Punjab MLA Amarjit Sandoa back in AAP fold

Rebel Punjab MLA Amarjit Sandoa back in AAP fold

Apologises to party leadership, terms his decision to switch sides to the Congress his biggest blunder

chandigarh Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 15:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Ropar MLA Amarjit Sandoa (centre) being welcomed back by Punjab Aam Aadmi Party legislature party leader Harpal Singh Cheema and Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh along with party legislators from the state in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Ropar MLA Amarjit Sandoa (centre) being welcomed back by Punjab Aam Aadmi Party legislature party leader Harpal Singh Cheema and Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh along with party legislators from the state in New Delhi on Tuesday.(HT Photo)
         

Rebel MLA Amarjit Sandoa returned to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday, calling his decision to switch sides to the Congress the biggest blunder of his life.

The Ropar MLA announced his return to the party fold in Delhi where he was welcomed by AAP legislature party leader Harpal Singh Cheema, Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh and party legislators from the state.

“I tender my sincere apologies to the party high command and state leadership, who were devastated by my decision to quit the AAP. I undertake to work for the party like a tireless volunteer without any ambition for party post of position,” Sandoa said in a post on social media.

SAYS AMARINDER FAILED TO FULFIL POLL PROMISES

Sandoa also said that he was ashamed of his decision to join the Congress in a tearing hurry. “Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has done nothing for the people of Punjab. All sections are bearing the brunt of his anti-people stance. Before assuming power in 2017, Amarinder had peddled promises, like crushing the drug mafia within weeks, ghar-ghar naukri (jobs for every household), complete loan waiver to farmers among a host of others, which have remained unfulfilled,” he said in a statement.

LEFT AAP DAYS BEFORE 2019 LOK SABHA ELECTIONS

Sandoa, who stayed in the party during the infighting that saw several MLAs turn against the leadership, had joined the Congress on May 4, days before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The rebel AAP MLA was welcomed into the party by Amarinder.

He is the second rebel AAP MLA to return to the party.

Jaitu legislator Baldev Singh, who left the AAP in July 2018, after the leadership unceremoniously removed Bholath MLA legislator Sukhpal Singh Khaira from the post of leader of opposition, also returned to the party in October last year.

