Report family, neighbours testing positive: Panjab University panel to employees

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 00:06 IST

With multiple Panjab University staffers testing positive for Covid-19 recently, a varsity panel on Tuesday recommended that employees should inform college authorities if a family member or neighbour tests positive.

The establishment section of the university was sealed for sanitisation on Tuesday after a staffer’s mother tested positive. In August, at least four employees had tested positive, following which the administrative block and vice-chancellor’s office was closed down.

The panel, headed by PU’s dean research VR Sinha, also suggested that anyone having symptoms of the infection should also inform the varsity. The recommendations are subject to the approval of vice-chancellor Raj Kumar.

Safety norms to be implemented on campus to contain the spread of the disease were also discussed at the meeting. A committee member said it has been observed that many employees did not inform the varsity about Covid-19 cases in their vicinity, thus putting lives of others at risk.

The panel has also suggested quick disposal of queries at the varsity’s administration block.

Guidelines to be issued

It has been decided that guidelines for containing the spread of the infection will be framed by PU’s chief medical officer. Teaching for UG courses is being conducted online but departments are open for administrative purposes.

Monitoring team formed

A monitoring team was also been formed by the panel during the meeting. The team has been tasked with monitoring the implementation of the safety measures on campus.