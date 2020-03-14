Residents of Chandigarh’s southern sectors irked over waterlogged roads

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 00:43 IST

Even as Friday remained sunny during the day, the dividing roads between Sectors 32/46 and Sectors 33/45 remained flooded, causing distress to commuters.

According to residents, this is a regular feature and even a light shower leads to waterlogging on these roads.

President of the Double 3 Resident Welfare Association (RWA), Jagdish Singh Sarpal, said, “The road has been under construction for the past three months and yet the work hasn’t been completed. Whenever it rains, the road gets clogged and repair work gets delayed. This leads to frequent traffic jams, and residents have now stopped using this intersection because of the ruckus.”

President of the Sector 46-A RWA, Rajinder Garg said, “This road is in a shambles and many people have started avoiding it. Since the road gullies are blocked, potholes get filled and it can get dangerous for motorists as they can’t determine how deep are the potholes.” He added that the water pipes here have leakages too and the residents had complained to the authorities about this.

President of the Sector 45-C RWA, Rajat Malhotra said, “The traffic light point between Sector 33 and 45 has always had a waterlogging problem. The two sectors have two different councillors so it has remained a bone of contention for several years. We hope that the road can be repaired soon.”

Road gullies blocked, to be cleared soon

Local area councillor of Sector 32 and Sector 46, Gurpreet Singh said, “I had asked the MC officials to fix the road as a tertiary water pipe was leaking here. The road gullies here are also blocked and around ₹12 lakh have been released from the ward development fund to unclog these road gullies. Currently, the MC is tendering the project, and the blockages will be cleared by the end of the month.”

Local area councillor of Sector 33, Rajesh Kumar Gupta,said he would look into the matter and added, “The road was recently repaired so I will ask the MC officials check whether levelling has been done properly and road gullies have been made.”

Officials of the MC said repair and recarpeting of the roads was scheduled and had been temporarily halted due to the rains. They added that the work will resume soon and the waterlogging will stop after the roads get fixed.