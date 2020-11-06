e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Resigning won’t help Punjab farmers, staying united will: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Resigning won’t help Punjab farmers, staying united will: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Amritsar Congress leader says Centre’s policy of imposing fine for stubble burning shows it is anti-farmer

chandigarh Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 15:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Congress legislator Navjot Singh Sidhu during a farmers’ rally at the wholesale vegetable market at Vallah in Amritsar on Friday.
Congress legislator Navjot Singh Sidhu during a farmers’ rally at the wholesale vegetable market at Vallah in Amritsar on Friday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
         

Former Punjab minister and Amritsar East Congress legislator Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said that if the state government resigns in protest against the Centre’s farm laws, it won’t solve the problem of farmers rather staying united and supporting their protest will.

Addressing a rally of farmers at the sabzi mandi at Vallah in Amritsar Sidhu said, “Today, the Centre is supporting the corporate sector and taking revenge from the people of Punjab by framing the three anti-farmer laws. Now, when the farmers of Punjab are united and fighting for their rights by protesting against the Centre, the resignation of the Congress-led state government will be of no use. If we (the Congress government) resign, the state will be ruled by the governor and farming in the state will be in the hands of the Centre, against whom we are protesting.”

The Centre’s policy of punishing farmers for stubble burning shows it is anti-farmer. “Instead of imposing fines, the Centre must find ways to help farmers financially. It only gives benefit to 5% of farmers in the state for not burning stubble but the remaining also need help,” he said.

He said the state government should ensure the construction of more cold storage houses in rural Punjab so that farmers can store the produce in large quantities and sell it at a good price. He suggested farmers should adopt organic farming.

top news
Biden takes lead from Trump in Georgia, a first for Democratic candidate since 1992
Biden takes lead from Trump in Georgia, a first for Democratic candidate since 1992
Nepal and India have long-standing special relationship: KP Sharma Oli
Nepal and India have long-standing special relationship: KP Sharma Oli
Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Supreme Court shields Arnab Goswami from arrest in assembly privilege case
Supreme Court shields Arnab Goswami from arrest in assembly privilege case
Delhi: Bursting or selling firecrackers could attract fine of up to Rs1 lakh
Delhi: Bursting or selling firecrackers could attract fine of up to Rs1 lakh
Joe Biden’s hold on race tightens as Donald Trump hopes for court victory
Joe Biden’s hold on race tightens as Donald Trump hopes for court victory
‘It’d be at the back of his mind’: Waugh on Kohli’s approach against Aus
‘It’d be at the back of his mind’: Waugh on Kohli’s approach against Aus
US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next?
US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next?
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In