Chandigarh / Road in Ludhiana develops cracks a day after construction

Road in Ludhiana develops cracks a day after construction

Residents said the soil was not removed properly before laying the hotmix

chandigarh Updated: Oct 01, 2020 23:15 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The damaged road at Street Number 3 of Laxman Nagar in Giaspura
Despite tall claims made by mayor Balkar Sandhu over checks being kept on quality of development works in the city, complaints against poor quality works continue to pour in.

Residents of Street Number 3 of Laxman Nagar in Giaspura area complained that a road in their area has developed a crack in a day as the soil was not removed properly before laying the hotmix on Wednesday night.

Intriguingly, the civic body has not even issued the work order to construct the street and the contractor laid the hotmix without apprising authorities.

One of the residents, RK Yadav said, “The road has been constructed after eight years but the contractor has used inferior quality material. Hotmix has not been laid for the entire portion of the road and the required amount of material has also not been used. The road was constructed in a hurry on Wednesday night and has already developed cracks. I have forwarded a complaint to municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal and he had sent a team for inspection in the evening.”

Area councillor Sonia Sharma said, “The contractor did not even tell the authorities before starting the road construction work and poor quality work has been done in a hurry. I have also asked the MC chief to take action against the contractor and the road should be constructed properly.”

MC sub-divisional officer Ravneet Singh said, “We have inspected the site after receiving a complaint from the residents. There are certain flaws in the work and a report will be forwarded to senior authorities so that action can be taken in this matter.”

