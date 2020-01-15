‘Road mishaps claiming 12 lives daily in Punjab’

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 22:22 IST

At least 12 lives on an average are lost daily in road accidents in Punjab even as there was a 4.7% dip in fatalities in 2019 as compared to the previous year. Road mishaps claimed 4,507 lives in 2019 in Punjab, while the there were 4,725 fatalities in 2018.

Punjab traffic adviser Navdeep Asija shared the figures during a road safety event at Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Landran, on Wednesday. The event was organised by NGO ‘Drive Smart, Drive Safe’ and participants took a pledge to drive safe, observed a minute’s silence in memory of road accident victims, followed by walkathon.

With 604 deaths in 2019, Ludhiana district witnessed maximum road mishap deaths in the state, while Pathankot witnessed 97 fatalities, least in the state.

Asija said, “We are losing young people on Punjab roads. Only 14% victims are females and 86% victims are males in the 25-35 age group. This is a cause of worry.”

SS Chauhan, ADGP (traffic), Punjab, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said, “We need to change the mindset and bring in traffic rule culture.”

Mohali witnessed a marginal decrease in the number of road fatalities. Against 282 lives lost in 2019, Mohali district had seen 297 deaths in 2018.

Chart:

Districts with most road deaths

2019 2018

Ludhiana 604 604

Patiala 354 467

Jalandhar 322 352

Amritsar 299 271

Mohali 282 297

Bathinda 261 218

Sangrur 240 273