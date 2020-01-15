e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / ‘Road mishaps claiming 12 lives daily in Punjab’

‘Road mishaps claiming 12 lives daily in Punjab’

chandigarh Updated: Jan 15, 2020 22:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

At least 12 lives on an average are lost daily in road accidents in Punjab even as there was a 4.7% dip in fatalities in 2019 as compared to the previous year. Road mishaps claimed 4,507 lives in 2019 in Punjab, while the there were 4,725 fatalities in 2018.

Punjab traffic adviser Navdeep Asija shared the figures during a road safety event at Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Landran, on Wednesday. The event was organised by NGO ‘Drive Smart, Drive Safe’ and participants took a pledge to drive safe, observed a minute’s silence in memory of road accident victims, followed by walkathon.

With 604 deaths in 2019, Ludhiana district witnessed maximum road mishap deaths in the state, while Pathankot witnessed 97 fatalities, least in the state.

Asija said, “We are losing young people on Punjab roads. Only 14% victims are females and 86% victims are males in the 25-35 age group. This is a cause of worry.”

SS Chauhan, ADGP (traffic), Punjab, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said, “We need to change the mindset and bring in traffic rule culture.”

Mohali witnessed a marginal decrease in the number of road fatalities. Against 282 lives lost in 2019, Mohali district had seen 297 deaths in 2018.

Chart:

Districts with most road deaths

2019 2018

Ludhiana 604 604

Patiala 354 467

Jalandhar 322 352

Amritsar 299 271

Mohali 282 297

Bathinda 261 218

Sangrur 240 273

top news
Omar Abdullah to be shifted to his house but will remain under detention
Omar Abdullah to be shifted to his house but will remain under detention
‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor impinge on our sovereignty’: Navy chief
‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor impinge on our sovereignty’: Navy chief
Russian president Vladimir Putin names head of tax service as new PM
Russian president Vladimir Putin names head of tax service as new PM
Glitch in brakes delays Air India flight from Washington. It’s 57 hrs late
Glitch in brakes delays Air India flight from Washington. It’s 57 hrs late
On playing 2023 World Cup, Warner and Finch need to ask their wives first
On playing 2023 World Cup, Warner and Finch need to ask their wives first
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
Watch Virat Kohli’s reaction to winning ICC Spirit of Cricket award
Watch Virat Kohli’s reaction to winning ICC Spirit of Cricket award
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News