Roof-top solar plants scheme: CREST to access number of households interested

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 23:16 IST

The Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) will be conducting a demand survey before it implements the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model in the city.

The development came in the wake of directions issued by the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) to CREST on Monday.

“The JERC asked CREST to gauge the demand levels for the scheme, and access the exact number of households which are interested in it,” said a senior UT official.

The UT administration, in June this year, had approved a scheme for the installation of solar photovoltaic (SPV) power plants on rooftops in the residential areas under the RESCO model. As a pilot project, 2,200 systems will be installed on a first come first serve basis.

Under the RESCO model, residents won’t have to spend a single penny on setting up the SPV power plant. The SPV plant will be installed by a private company.

The residents will only have to give permission to set up the plant on their property. The maintenance of the equipment will be done by the private company, while the extra power generated by the plant against the power used will be paid to the company. After a period of about 15 years that will be decided through e-tender, the plant’s ownership will be transferred to the resident without any extra payment.

All plots above 500 sq yards mandatorily have to get SPV power plants. But, with not many residents coming forward, Crest decided to implement the RESCO model.