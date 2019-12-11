Rs 2,000 cr to be spent on relining canals: Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 01:24 IST

Water resources minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria on Tuesday said the state government led by Congress party will spend Rs 2000 crores for relining 100 km of Sirhind and Indira Gandhi feeder canals. The work is scheduled to be completed in three years, he said during his visit to the district on Tuesday to take stock of construction work.

“Construction work on canals is being done using the latest technology which will reduce water seepage and also tackle the issue of waterlogging in the south-western districts of the state, apart from meeting the irrigation requirements,” said Sukhbinder Sarkaria. He further added that 64 bridges will be raised and rebuilt in the 100 km portion of the relining.

Meanwhile, a delegation of farmers from the area, who are protesting against the proposed replacement of lift pumps, also met the irrigation minister. Sarkaria assured farmers that the government is committed to provide irrigation water to farmers according to need, saying there would be no shortage of water for irrigation.