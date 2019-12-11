e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Chandigarh

Rs 2,000 cr to be spent on relining canals: Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria

The work is scheduled to be completed in three years, he said during his visit to the district on Tuesday to take stock of construction work.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 11, 2019 01:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Water resources minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria on Tuesday said the state government led by Congress party will spend Rs 2000 crores for relining 100 km of Sirhind and Indira Gandhi feeder canals. The work is scheduled to be completed in three years, he said during his visit to the district on Tuesday to take stock of construction work.

“Construction work on canals is being done using the latest technology which will reduce water seepage and also tackle the issue of waterlogging in the south-western districts of the state, apart from meeting the irrigation requirements,” said Sukhbinder Sarkaria. He further added that 64 bridges will be raised and rebuilt in the 100 km portion of the relining.

Meanwhile, a delegation of farmers from the area, who are protesting against the proposed replacement of lift pumps, also met the irrigation minister. Sarkaria assured farmers that the government is committed to provide irrigation water to farmers according to need, saying there would be no shortage of water for irrigation.

tags
top news
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
Upset with few party leaders, BJP’s Eknath Khadse meets Uddhav Thackeray
Upset with few party leaders, BJP’s Eknath Khadse meets Uddhav Thackeray
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News