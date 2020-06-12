e-paper
RTI activist seeks action against construction of illegal colonies in Ludhiana

Kuldeep Khaira files a complaint with chief administrator of GLADA against colonies coming up in Sangowal, Bolara, Rania and Jaspal Bangar villages

chandigarh Updated: Jun 12, 2020 23:31 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Accusing the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) officials of turning a blind eye towards the construction of illegal colonies in Sangowal, Bolara, Rania and Jaspal Bangar villages, RTI activist Kuldeep Khaira has filed a complaint with the chief administrator of GLADA on Friday.

In his complaint, Khaira alleged that the colonies are being established without approval under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA), 1995.

Seeking action against the colonies, Khaira alleged that these colonies are being established in connivance with the officials of GLADA and the chief administrator should fix responsibility of the officials concerned as this illegal activity also results in loss to the public exchequer.

Chief administrator PS Gill said the GLADA estate officer had conducted a meeting with the staff on Friday and they would initiate action against illegal colonies in a day or two.

