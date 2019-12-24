e-paper
SAD accuses Cong of hijacking cooperative bank directors’ polls

chandigarh Updated: Dec 24, 2019 23:31 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders on Tuesday alleged that the process for conducting elections to nine posts of directors of The Bathinda Central Cooperative Bank Ltd has been hijacked by Congress leaders by using government machinery.

SAD leaders, who were allegedly not allowed to enter the building to file nomination papers on Tuesday, raised slogans outside the bank building in Civil Lines area.

SAD leader Gurpreet Singh Maluka said party candidates were not allowed by police to enter the office of bank to file nomination papers.

He alleged that police force deliberately stopped the party leaders from filing nominations for December 27 polls.

He alleged that police force acted on the behest of Punjab revenue minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar as his son Harmanbir Singh has also filed nomination from Bhagta zone. Kangar, however, termed the allegations baseless.

Returning officer and deputy registrar, department of cooperatives, Sukhpal Singh couldn’t be reached out despite several attempts. It has been learnt that only one nomination paper each has been received from nine zones, all from the Congress.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh denied allegations that cops stopped the SAD leaders from entering the building. “Everyone who had the right was allowed to enter the building premises,” he said.

