‘SAD defying Guru Nanak’s ideology by setting up different stage’

chandigarh Updated: Nov 02, 2019 20:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday said the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was defying the ideology of Guru Nanak by setting up different stages at Sultanpur on the occasion of 550th Parkash Purb.

Jakhar said Akali Dal leaders were in a “hurry to claim credit” that they forgot what the first Sikh master had taught us.

He said the Punjab government had made all possible efforts to set up a joint stage to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, “but the Akali Dal top brass was adamant to disallow this due to false ego”.

“The SAD leaders have weakened the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for their vested political interests,” he added.

“We need to move forward to melt the ice between India and Pakistan on this occasion, but our friends in SAD are dividing the society,” Jakhar said.

Referring to the Centre’s delay in issuing the necessary clearance to Punjab ministers and MLAs to go to Pakistan, Jakhar said that the BJP was also following the ideology of SAD by adopting such “cheap tactics”.

