SAD mobilising workers for Kartarpur corridor inaugural function

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:41 IST

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is working overtime to mobilise its rank and file to ensure a large gathering at the Kartarpur corridor inaugural ceremony to be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 9 as the stage being set up by the central government will be managed by the party-controlled Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Senior SAD leaders Bikram Singh Majithia and Daljit Singh Cheema on Tuesday held at least four meetings in the Majha region. The two held the first meeting in Amritsar where they addressed a gathering of party workers near the Golden Temple.

The second meeting was held at Dera Baba Nanak, the border town that will connect with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, the last resting place of Guru Nanak, through the upcoming corridor.

Similar meetings were also held at Wadala Bangar village of Gurdaspur district and the district headquarters.

The Akali leaders assigned duties to local leaders to make arrangements for ferrying people to the venue at Shikar Machhian village near Dera Baba Nanak town.

“We are asking the party supporters to be part of the historic corridor event. Also, we are also urging all to reach Sultanpur Lodhi on November 11 for the celebrations of 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak,” Majithia told the mediapersons in Amritsar.

On the other hand, the Punjab government is not involved in the event even as chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh is likely to attend it.

The state government is peeved over the fact as the Centre did not organise the inaugural ceremony on the stage already set up by it at Dera Baba Nanak. A few days ago, jails and cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa wrote a letter to the Prime Minister to raise an objection to the development.