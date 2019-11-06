Saupin’s students shine in cricket championship.

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:11 IST

Students of Saupin’s School, Sector 32-A, participated in a talent hunt cricket championship organised by Skoda at the Sector 16 Stadium. Meet Singh was adjudged the second best player in the U-12 category while Ishaan Garg secured the third position in the U-14 category. The U-17 school cricket team secured third place in the UT cricket championship organised by the education department.

Reading contest held

To improve the reading skills of children, a paper reading contest was organised in a special morning assembly conducted at Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40-D, on Tuesday. As many as seven students of Class 6 presented their topics on the lives and works of renowned authors such as Ruskin Bond, Rabindranath Tagore and Munshi Premchand. They highlighted their contribution to English literature. The principal and vice-principal honoured Sneha Bansal and Ishita for their outstanding oratory skills.

Hand wash activity organised

The Millennium School, Sector 59, organised a hand wash activity for students of classes 1 to 6 in association with Savlon. Children were sensitised about the need to regularly wash their hands before and after meals. They were taught eight basic steps to wash their hands through a short animated film. The session concluded with a questionnaire on hand wash hygiene and children were given Savlon hand wash kits post session.

Students visit F2 Raceway

Students of primary wing of Saupin’s School participated in various adventurous activities during their visit to the F2 Raceway in Ludhiana. They enjoyed participating in different activities such as paint ball, ATV bikes, jeep-ride, go-kart and trampoline. They also enjoyed playing in the water park.

Children attend career counselling session

Ashoka University, Sonepat , held an interactive career counselling session for Class 12 students of Learning Paths School to tell them learn more about the university and its liberal arts programme. Assistant director Harpeet Singh was the resource person. The aim of the session was to help students become well-rounded individuals who are able to think critically about issues from multiple perspectives and communicate effectively. Students were made familiar with various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. They were also informed about the admission procedure of the university.

Student wins gold in boxing championship

Loveleen, a student of Class 9 of Ankur School, Panjab University campus, Sector 14, won a gold medal in the inter-school boxing championship held at SD School, Sector 32, on Tuesday. The event was organised by the education department, Chandigarh. Loveleen won the gold medal after defeating Garima Yadav of SD School in the under-17 girls’ category. Meanwhile, an interactive session with PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar was held in the school. Students were encouraged to think about their future career and work hard to fulfil their dreams. Raj Kumar laid emphasis on hard work, discipline and tolerance as the key parameters of success.