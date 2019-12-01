Schoolteacher, daughter hurt as scooter hits pothole in Chandigarh

chandigarh

A 28-year-old woman and her 10-year-old were severely injured as their Activa scooter lost balance after hitting a pothole on a road in Sector 38 West late evening on Friday.

The woman, Prerna Chopra, a resident of the sector, who works as a teacher at St Xavier’s School, Sector 44, received a hairline fracture and multiple wounds on her right leg, while her daughter escaped with minor injuries.

Prerna’s father-in-law PD Chopra, 70, said, “Prerna was driving the scooter while the girl was riding pillion. They were going to the local market when they hit a pothole and fell.”

“The road has nearly 10-12 potholes and is dangerous. Nothing has been done to repair it properly, ” said Chopra.

Local area councillor and former mayor Arun Sood said, “Roads get potholed due to waterlogging. The pothole that caused the accident was repaired two months ago. I have asked the junior engineer to get it repaired today.”

Chopra said, “After the accident, the matter was taken up with the municipal corporation (MC) and the pothole was filled with sand as a temporary measure on Saturday morning.”

Earlier on October 20, a 21-year-old man had died after his scooter hit a pothole near the underpass at the railway line near Ram Darbar. The deceased, Vikas, a car washer, was going to visit his friend in Mauli Jagran.

Naresh Mahajan, a resident of Sector 38 West, said, “Dilapidated condition of roads is a serious problem and demands immediate attention from the administration. We will take up the issue with the MC and other authorities.”

