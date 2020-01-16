e-paper
Chandigarh

Search op underway after ‘drone sighting’ in Ajnala village

chandigarh Updated: Jan 16, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police on Thursday launched a search operation in the border villages of Ajnala sub-division after a drone was sighted at Dujjowal village during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

According to information, at around 1am, the troopers of 73-battalion of the BSF heard sound of ‘flying drone’ near the barbed wire fence at the Channa Pattanam border outpost (BoP). The troopers opened fire in the air.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Ajnala, Sohan Singh, said, “The BSF personnel heard the sound of a flying drone, following which, we along with the BSF launched a search operation in the villages near the international border. Nothing objectionable was found.”

A senior BSF official, who did not want to be named, said, “Due to dense fog, our troopers failed to observe the exactness of the object. The voice appeared of a drone. The troopers opened several shots, but nothing was found later on.”

This is the second incident in Ajnala when the BSF and Punjab police have carried out search operation over the suspected drone movement. On January 3, a similar search was launched in Chhanna Bedi and Dujjowal village.

A police official said it was suspected that the drone returned after delivering consignment, but nothing was found during the search.

