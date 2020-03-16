e-paper
Chandigarh woman loses ₹14,000 to fraudster

In similar online frauds, a Manimajra man was duped of Rs 1.5 lakh, while a Sector 47 resident lost Rs 20,000 to a trickster

chandigarh Updated: Mar 16, 2020 00:56 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Three cases of cyber fraud have been reported from different parts of the city, police said on Sunday.

In the first case, 25-year-old Neha Thakur of Sector 21 alleged that a person duped her of Rs 14,000 on pretext of providing her the refund of a cancelled Zomato order. Thakur claimed she had made an order on January 16 of Rs 14,000 on Zomato but it got cancelled and when she tried to contact the food delivery platform, she wasn’t able to connect with the customer service. The next day, she received a call from a person claiming to be a Zomato employee and assured her that he would assist her in getting the refund but the fraudster allegedly asked her to redirect her account with Google Pay. After Thakur shared her details on the link, the money was withdrawn from her bank account in three instalments.

OTHER CASES

In a similar incident, Sanjay Singh of Sant Ashram, Mansa Devi Road, Manimajra, alleged that some online fraudsters cheated him of Rs 1.47 lakh after promising a gift prize against shopping done by him from Flip Shop Kartwebsite.

In the third case, a person identified as Neel Kamal of Sector 47, alleged that a person impersonating an army personnel cheated him of Rs 20,000 through a Paytm transaction. Kamal claimed he came in contact with the fraudster when he saw an advertisement of a bike on online shopping portal OLX. In the FIR, the complainant stated that the caller promised to parcel him the bike through army postal service and in return, asked him to transfer the money online.

Chandigarh Police cyber cell have registered three cases under Sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66-A of the IT Act against unidentified people who are absconding. Attempts are being made to trace the culprits by tracking their internet protocol addresses.

