Session on menstrual hygiene at Vedic girls

A session on menstrual hygiene was conducted at Vedic Girls Senior Secondary School.

The event was organised by Rotary Club, Chandigarh Midtown. Resource person Dr Rita Kalra apprised students of ways to maintain personal hygiene during menstruation and urged them to follow a balanced diet.

Dr Uma Garg taked to the students about of health issues, including infections in ear, nose and tongue.

The principal urged the participants to take care of their health and thanked the resource person.

Face painting competition at Aanchal International School

Aanchal International School organised an inter-house face-painting competition for students to encourage their artistic skills.

Student artists painted their models unleashing their hidden potential. The participants from all the three houses used fabric, poster, water and organic colours to paint faces. Students could choose from a variety of themes including I love India, go green, horror and super heroes. Facial expressions, relevance of the theme, balance of design, creativity and overall impact were the criteria for assessment. Principal Manju Sood appreciated the participants.

Career counselling at The British School

An interactive session was held at The British School, Sector 44, by the 16-yearold motivational speaker and author Manan Verma. He spoke on the mental stress students undergo pertaining to career- building.

He said by following their passion, students can choose the right career.

Director Ranjan Sethi , theatre artist Kailash Ahluwalia, Divya Khanna from Genesis and Shivani from Hansraj Public School were the chief guests for the event.

Social science quiz at Green Land

An inter house social science quiz was conducted for students of classes 6 to 8 at Green Land Convent School, New Subhash Nagar, on Sunday. The quiz commenced with the declaration of the rules and regulations of the competition. Kirti House won the first position, Shakti House secured the second position and Jyoti House obtained the third position.

Students learn about French Revolution and culture at Green Grove school

Green Grove Public School, Khanna, celebrated Bastille Day on Saturday.

It is celebrated in France, and marks the French revolution.

Students participated in activities related to France’s culture which were conducted under the guidance of their French language teacher, Anjali. Participants also learnt about France’s culture.

President JPS Jolly , chairperson Satinderjeet Kaur Jolly and principal Suzy George also attended the celebrations.

