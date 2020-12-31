SGPC condemns case against Sikhs for taking out nagar kirtan in UP

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 00:01 IST

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday condemned booking of Sikh devotees by Uttar Pradesh police for allegedly defying prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc) by taking out a religious procession from Kiratpur gurdwara in Pilibhit’s Kheri Naubaramad village to commemorate Shahidi Diwas (martyrdom of the sons of Guru Gobind Singh) on Sunday afternoon.

As per media reports, as many as 55 Sikh devotees — five identified and 50 unidentified — were booked. Uttar Pradesh Police said the procession was taken out without seeking permission from the administration and hence, amounted to violation of section 144, which prohibits unlawful assembly of four or more persons in an area. The cops also impounded a car with saffron flags that was part of the procession.

Taking serious note of it, SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal said this is direct attack on the religious freedom of the Sikhs, which cannot be tolerated. “The Sikhs across the world take out nagar kirtans to commemorate the historical days, including gurpurbs (the days related to Gurus). However, it is unfortunate that the case was registered against them in UP. This move has angered the Sikhs and hurt their religious sentiments,” he said in a statement issued here.

“Not allowing Sikhs to take out the procession does not make any sense as the Sikhs spread message of brotherhood while organising such events which are attended by the people of all faiths. UP government should take action against police personnel who booked the Sikh devotees,” he said.

He added that the Sikhs will not tolerate such kind of excesses of barring them from celebrating their religious days.