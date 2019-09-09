Sharda school Chandigarh take up cleanliness and plantation drive

chandigarh

To commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40-D, organised various activities, including cleanliness drive and plantation drives on the campus.

As many as 600 students took a pledge to keep the nation clean. They were apprised of the importance of cleanliness.

Extensive cleaning of toilets, classrooms, fans, doors, windows and buses was taken up. Group discussions on topic such as open defecation, deforestation and other anti-environmental practices were held.

The NCC cadets of the school took part in a rally and created awareness about the importance of cleanliness in the surrounding areas.Students of class 5 planted tulsi saplings and took part in a skit. Students of classes 9 to 12 participated in an essay-writing competition on plastic waste free India. A painting competition for classes 3 to 8 was also held.

Director BS Kanwar distributed medicinal plants among staff members.

Teachers inspected the sanitation facilities in each and every corner of the school and drew up a blueprint for the school to achieve cleaner and greener surroundings.

