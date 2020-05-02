e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Shift Nanded-returnees to gurdwara serais: SGPC

Shift Nanded-returnees to gurdwara serais: SGPC

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Gobind Singh Longowal urged the Punjab CM to shift Nanded-returnees to gurdwara serais from temporary quarantine centres

chandigarh Updated: May 02, 2020 22:11 IST
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal on Saturday wrote a letter to Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh urging him to shift Nanded-returnees to gurdwara serais from temporary quarantine centres, including Radha Soami congregation centres.

Longowal and Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh had earlier made a similar appeal to the state government.

In his letter to CM, Longowal said they have already apprised the government that they have good arrangements for the pilgrims returning from Nanded and instead of quarantining them at any other place, they should be kept in the serais. “However, our plea was not entertained,” he added.

SAD SEEKS PROBE INTO ‘MALTREATMENT’ OF RETURNEES

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has demanded a probe into the alleged maltreatment of Nanded-returnees at quarantine facilities in Punjab.

In a statement here, party spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said it is shocking that despite a hue and cry among people over the unhygienic conditions under which the pilgrims have been quarantined, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has not deemed it fit to order an inquiry into the matter.

top news
In Jaish’s deadly plan, simultaneous suicide attacks in Kashmir on May 11
In Jaish’s deadly plan, simultaneous suicide attacks in Kashmir on May 11
India clocks one million RT-PCR tests for Covid-19
India clocks one million RT-PCR tests for Covid-19
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
Trump revises US Covid-19 toll estimate again to ‘hopefully under 100,000’
Trump revises US Covid-19 toll estimate again to ‘hopefully under 100,000’
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
‘Made it very, very clear’: Former chief selector on MS Dhoni’s future
‘Made it very, very clear’: Former chief selector on MS Dhoni’s future
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news