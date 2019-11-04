Sidelights: Haryana MLAs’ oath-taking ceremony

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:47 IST

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and his mother Naina Chautala, the MLA from Badhra, sat on one bench and remained in focus as it was for the first time that a mother-son duo was together in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. Dushyant is also the youngest member in the House. Before entering the House, Dushyant took a bow at its entrance.

Leader of opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was seen exchanging greetings and jokes with chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and senior BJP legislator Anil Vij for several minutes during the oath-taking ceremony. Hooda also sent the House in splits when he urged the new Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta, to pay special attention to opposition benches and said everyone knew that it was after the post of leader of opposition that he had become the chief minister.

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja, former MP and Dushyant’s father Ajay Chautala, former Congress MLA Capt Ajay Yadav and leader KV Singh witnessed the ceremony from the visitors’ gallery.

Congress’ Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi went to the visitors’ gallery to meet JJP’s youth leader Digvijay Chautala, who is the younger brother of deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala.

Haryana governor Satyadeo Narain Arya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Raghuvir Singh Kadian as the pro-tem Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha at Haryana Raj Bhawan, following which the latter administered oath to all members of the House.