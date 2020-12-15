e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Sippy Sidhu Murder: CBI says no evidence found against judge’s daughter

Sippy Sidhu Murder: CBI says no evidence found against judge’s daughter

Flip Flop: Federal agency terms report final but wants to continue with probe; court asks how report could be treated as final if it wants to keep case open

chandigarh Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 02:12 IST
Tanbir Dhaliwal
Tanbir Dhaliwal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Five years after city based lawyer Sippy Sidhu’s murder, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has informed the CBI court that it has no evidence of the involvement of a former Punjab and Haryana high court judge’s daughter in the crime. The Federal agency, however, has said it will like to keep investigations open as it has “strong suspicions about the role of (woman’s name hidden) to eliminate Sippy Sidhu.”

Lawyer Sukhmanpreet ‘Sippy’ Singh Sidhu, 36, was shot dead in a Sector 27 park in Chandigarh on September 20, 2015. The case was transferred to CBI in 2016 after allegations by his family about the involvement of the judge’s daughter.

Sippy Sidhu

The woman, reportedly a friend of Sippy, was summoned and questioned twice by Chandigarh police during the initial probe. Sippy’s family had held protests alleging that she was being shielded by the police. The UT administration had on January 22, 2016, recommended a CBI probe in the case.

Why final report if probe kept open, asks court

According to the order of the special magistrate court for CBI, Ravish Kaushik, the CBI report said that despite thorough investigations the bureau could not gather sufficient evidence against the “accused.”

Even though CBI termed the report “final”, it requested the court to give directions to continue further investigations and accept an “untraced report”. To this, the court said it “fails to understand” how this report could be treated as final if investigations were kept open. “If investigations on certain aspects are still pending then why is the CBI filing an untraced report?” the court asked. It (court) has now has directed the investigating officer to clarify if the document is a final report, untraced report or just a simple status report.

Directions were also issued to CBI  to submit the documents and statements of the witnesses mentioned in the report.

Sippy’s mother Deepinder Kaur Sidhu has also questioned the final report, alleging “from the outset we have been saying it’s the judge’s daughter who is involved. If they have submitted any such final report, then they must have been pressurised.”

top news
New Covid strain found in London that spreads rapidly; restrictions ordered
New Covid strain found in London that spreads rapidly; restrictions ordered
Don’t go during the pandemic: AIIMS appeals as nurses’ union threaten strike
Don’t go during the pandemic: AIIMS appeals as nurses’ union threaten strike
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
‘Ready to rest’: Kamal Nath; BJP calls it a retirement hint
‘Ready to rest’: Kamal Nath; BJP calls it a retirement hint
A weapon to ‘win the war’: US hospitals get initial Covid-19 shots
A weapon to ‘win the war’: US hospitals get initial Covid-19 shots
Health ministry approves data management policy to digitise healthcare ecosystem
Health ministry approves data management policy to digitise healthcare ecosystem
On day 19, farmers observe hunger strike: All you need to know
On day 19, farmers observe hunger strike: All you need to know
Covid update: USA starts vaccination; London scare; Sputnik V new trial report
Covid update: USA starts vaccination; London scare; Sputnik V new trial report
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In