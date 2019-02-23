SIT debunks police’s self-defence claim, says evidence fabricated

In a new twist to Behbal Kalan case, the special investigating team (SIT) has found that the police allegedly “fabricated evidence” to show it fired in self-defence.

The SIT, according to sources, is investigating the role of superintendent of police (SP) Bikramjit Singh in fabrication of bullet marks on the escort gypsy of former Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Charanjit Singh Sharma. It has recovered the .12 bore gun used in stage-managing the firing.

In all, 18 marks of gun pellets were allegedly made up on the escort vehicle after the police action. “The probe team has established the exact sequence of events,” said sources. The new evidence is being seen as a major breakthrough in the case.

Sources said after the police action at Behbal Kalan, the SSP’s escort gypsy was taken to the house of a lawyer where Bikramjit asked a car dealer to arrange a gun. The dealer sent his manager and private security guard, Charanjit Singh, who handed over his gun to SP. “The guard was sent out of the house and the SP fired to create ‘fake’ bullets marks on the escort gypsy,” they added.

The new facts, which debunk the police’s self-defence claim, emerged after the SIT investigated the lawyer’s brother Sohail Singh Brar who has been a close confidant of Bikramjit. It recorded the confessions of three persons, including Brar and Charanjit, under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) before the judicial magistrate here in Faridkot on Friday evening. Sharma’s driver Gurnam Singh, who was driving the escort vehicle, has confessed that no shot was fired on his Maruti Gypsy.

On October 14, 2015, Bajakhana station house officer Amarjit Singh recorded the statements of Charanjit Sharma, Bikramjit, inspector Pardeep Singh and other police officials under section 161 of the CrPC in FIR number 129 in which they claimed that the police fired in self-defence after protesters attacked the police party.

SIT SEARCHES FOR AK-47

A search is on for an AK-47 rifle allegedly used by the police in Behbal Kalan. One of the injured, Beant Singh, who is also a witness in the case, claimed that inspector Pardeep Singh, one of the accused, used the rifle to fire at him. However, Pardeep denied this, saying that the police department had issued him a .9mm pistol.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 09:43 IST