Six booked for abducting, gangraping Ellenabad woman

According to the 24-year-old victim, the accused had adducted her in May this year

chandigarh Updated: Dec 15, 2019 22:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Six men have been booked for allegedly abducting, gangraping and clicking objectionable photographs of a woman in Ellenabad, Sirsa police said on Sunday.

Women police station SHO Aruna said they have registered an FIR under Sections 366 (abducting), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376-D (gangrape), 109 (punishment of abetment) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act against the accused, five of whom have been identified as Lakhwinder Singh, Babbu, Ram Singh, Jassi, Gurpreet Singh.

Police spokesperson Surjeet Singh said according to the 24-year-old victim, the accused had adducted her in May this year.

“The accused took her to a secluded place, where they forced her to consume sedative-laced water and gangraped her,” he added.

He said the prime accused, Lakhwinder Singh, who belongs to Punjab, knew the victim and used to talk to her on phone.

“Lakhwinder had called the victim to meet him and later, other accused joined him and committed the crime. The woman said the accused also clicked her pictures and recorded the act, which they used to threaten her,” he added.

“The victim has recorded her statement in front of a magistrate and her reports have been sent to Madhuban lab to confirm rape. The accused will soon be arrested,” the spokesman said.

