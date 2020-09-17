Snatcher lands in Ludhiana police net, five mobile phones recovered

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 00:04 IST

Continuing their crackdown on snatchers, the local police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old man and recovered five mobiles phones from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Grewal Colony.

According to the sub-inspector Sukhdev Singh of Tibba police station, they had been receiving complaints about snatchers targeting pedestrians, particularly migrants, in the areas falling under the station’s jurisdiction.

Following a tip-off on Tuesday, they laid a trap near Gopal Chowk and arrested Kumar. As many as five snatched mobile phones were recovered from him.

Kumar was booked under Sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code.

He was presented before a court on Wednesday and sent to police remand.

Police are working to identify the people whom he sold the devices to.