e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Snatcher lands in Ludhiana police net, five mobile phones recovered

Snatcher lands in Ludhiana police net, five mobile phones recovered

Following a tip-off on Tuesday, police laid a trap near Gopal Chowk and arrested the accused

chandigarh Updated: Sep 17, 2020 00:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Representative image/HT
Representative image/HT
         

Continuing their crackdown on snatchers, the local police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old man and recovered five mobiles phones from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Grewal Colony.

According to the sub-inspector Sukhdev Singh of Tibba police station, they had been receiving complaints about snatchers targeting pedestrians, particularly migrants, in the areas falling under the station’s jurisdiction.

Following a tip-off on Tuesday, they laid a trap near Gopal Chowk and arrested Kumar. As many as five snatched mobile phones were recovered from him.

Kumar was booked under Sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code.

He was presented before a court on Wednesday and sent to police remand.

Police are working to identify the people whom he sold the devices to.

top news
Indian, Chinese NSAs to join BRICS meet today; no bilateral talks on cards
Indian, Chinese NSAs to join BRICS meet today; no bilateral talks on cards
Nitin Gadkari tests Covid +ve 2 days after attending monsoon session
Nitin Gadkari tests Covid +ve 2 days after attending monsoon session
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
IMA publishes list of 382 doctors who died due to Covid-19
IMA publishes list of 382 doctors who died due to Covid-19
‘Over 5k Indians died in West, East Asian nations amid pandemic’: Govt
‘Over 5k Indians died in West, East Asian nations amid pandemic’: Govt
What Delhi’s former chief cop says on Umar Khalid, Kapil Mishra
What Delhi’s former chief cop says on Umar Khalid, Kapil Mishra
Desperate measures: Pak passes FATF-linked bills in joint session  
Desperate measures: Pak passes FATF-linked bills in joint session  
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In