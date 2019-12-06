State makes a pitch for share in 2nd wave of digital revolution

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 23:41 IST

MOHALI

Better air quality index (AQI), robust infrastructure, well-trained and qualified talent pool and an investor-friendly administration topped the pitch made by Punjab government at investors’ summit 2019 to attract investments in the information technology sector.

The forceful pitch was made by principal secretary, finance, Anirudh Tewari who asked the entrepreneurs to invest in the IT and IT-enabled services sector (IT & ITES) sector and make their future here. “We have much better AQI than Delhi, actually half of what it is there. There is no stubble burning taking place here. Now, we know how they were laying the blame at our doorstop,” he said in his opening remarks at the session on information technology.

The state had missed the IT bus and is now trying to catch up by focusing on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, internet of things, robotics, machine learning and big data analytics.

Tewari said the state was offering world-class infrastructure and tremendous opportunities for IT and ITES sectors. “Punjab not just has top health and education facilities, but also the highest road and tele-density. All its villages have 4G connectivity. There is uninterrupted power supply and peaceful work environment with no lockouts or labour strikes,” he said, listing the factors that make the state, particularly Mohali, an ideal destination for investment.

Laying emphasis on investor-friendly policies of the state government, the principal secretary, finance, said the state government was holding the event not to pontificate, but to lend an ear to industry. “We want feedback so that policies can be tweaked further to facilitate them,” he told the entrepreneurs from across the country.

Infosys senior vice-president Sameer Goel, while sharing his experience, said that entrepreneurial skills, desire to success of qualified local talent poor were key drivers for the industry in the state. “If we more companies here, we will get more talent,” he said.

Taking part in the discussion, IIT Ropar director Prof SK Das said there was need to focus on research and innovation. “In technology, if you do not innovate, you are out,” he said, adding: “Punjab, particularly Mohali, is emerging as innovative and researching hub in information technology based on AI and availability of semiconductor designing and manufacturing here.”

TT Consultant managing director Komal Talwar, who is also a member of a task force set up by the Centre, said AI was the next big thing and could give a big push to IT industry in the region while Software Technology Parks of India director general Omkar Rai said a centre of excellence was being set up in Mohali for research and innovation in AI, IOT and big data. Quark Express director Sofi Zahoor and BEBO chief executive officer Rajeev Rai participated in the panel discussion.

The state government signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the STPI and Semiconductor Laboratory to establish a Centre of Excellence in Microelectronics – Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Design to be established on the premises of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI).