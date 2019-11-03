STUBBLE BURNING: Compensation from Centre only solution, says Capt

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:01 IST

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday said compensation from the Centre for managing paddy straw can be only solution to the problem of stubble burning.

“Compensation by the central government is the only solution in the circumstances,” the CM said in a statement, adding that the matter relates to “the future of our people, which goes beyond politics.”

The state government has demanded a compensation of Rs 100 per quintal from the Centre for managing paddy straw.

“The ball is in the Centre’s court since most state governments are bankrupt, reeling under massive debt,” Amarinder said, adding that the fiscal situation was linked to GST, which had aggravated their economic problems.

The central government has to step in and find a consensus to resolve the crisis, he said.

Underlining the need to change the cropping pattern by weaning the farmers away from paddy, he reiterated his demand for MSP for other crops to help promote diversification.

ACCUSES KEJRIWAL OF PLAYING POLITICS

Amarinder accused Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of playing politics over the issue.

Admitting that Punjab was also contributing to the Delhi smog, due to the westerly upper winds, including those coming from Pakistan, Amarinder said putting the entire blame on the state was “absolutely incorrect”.

The situation has aggravated in recent years as production of paddy has increased, with the last two years witnessing a record production in Punjab, he added.