Students attend fair at St John’s High School.

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:27 IST

A fair was organised by St John’s High School for guests from the visually impaired institute.

Every game was planned such that every child could play, no matter the disability.

Every single participant was given a prize.

The karaoke stall attracted one and all as it played foot tapping music.

Students used earthenware, reusable cutlery for water, iced-tea and tiffins were used to serve snacks like bhel puri, channa chaat, fruit chaat, healthy maggi, and sandwiches.

Green grocer activity at Solitaire International School

To make students understand the concept of fruits and vegetables, a role play ‘Green Grocer’ was conducted at Solitaire International School, opposite Suncity Parikrama, Sector 20, Panchkula.

It was a group activity where a child played the role of a green grocer and made efforts to sell fruits and vegetables to the fellow students who acted as customers.

They were apprised the of the benefits of having green vegetables.

The principal lauded the efforts of the students and teachers.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 17:26 IST