Home / Chandigarh / Students being used by Urban Naxals, says Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher

Students being used by Urban Naxals, says Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher

She argued that under CAA, they were not taking anybody’s citizenship rather giving it to the persecuted religious minorities.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 22, 2019 23:51 IST
Srishti Jaswal
Srishti Jaswal
Srishti Jaswal, Chandigarh
Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon and MP Kirron Kher at the event at Sector 37 in Chandigarh on Sunday.
Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon and MP Kirron Kher at the event at Sector 37 in Chandigarh on Sunday.(Sanjeev Sharma/HT Photo)
         

Stating that the students were being used by so-called left-leaning liberals and urban Naxals, Kirron Kher, sitting member of parliament from Chandigarh, on Sunday addressed an event organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at Parshuram Bhavan in Sector 37 here.

Kher said, “I am pained to see that in the past couple of days, people have been instigated, students have been used; the condition of universities has worsened as a result of brainwashing by the so-called left-leaning urban Naxals and the students don’t think twice before raising slogans against the nation,” adding, “This country is divided by them.”

She alleged the protests all over the country were a result of instigation by the opposition parties including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Left party, adding that peaceful demonstrations had turned violent because of these parties.

She argued that under CAA, we are not taking anybody’s citizenship rather giving it to the persecuted religious minorities. “In Islamic countries, religious minorities have no rights, but in India, have we ever treated Muslims any different? Here, under BJP government, we gave this country a Muslim president,” she said.

BJP state president Sanjay Tandon said, “Iraq was originally a Parsi majority country; over the years Muslims infiltrated the land and today, not even a single Parsi citizen is found there.” He said Modi had brought this legislation for the benefit of indigenous Hindu people. He added, “It is the right of the state to decide whom it wants to give the citizenship rights and whom it does not.”

BJP councillor Arun Sood later urged everyone to forward at least 20 WhatsApp messages ‘in favour of the CAA’ to register non-violent support in favour of government over social media.

