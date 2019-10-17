e-paper
Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

Students of Shivalik Public School Chandigarh showcase traditional dances

Interesting and important events that took place in Chandigarh schools recently.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 17, 2019 16:55 IST
Hindustan Times
Students showcase traditional dances.
Students showcase traditional dances.
         

The annual prize distribution and cultural programme Udaan was held at Shivalik Public School, Sector 41-B.

The annual report was presented by principal Gurkiranjeet Nalwa.

The highlights of the function were dance performances on themes such as women empowerment, zumba and fitness.

Students were dressed in traditional attire and performed dandiya, nati, lavani and rajwaadi.

Parenting tips were given by headmistress Preetinder Nanuan.

The director gave away prizes to the meritorious students.

Hindi recitation competition

A Hindi recitation competition was organised at St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, to develop the speaking skills of the students.

Pupils of Kindergarten wing took part in the event.

They spoke on different topics such as save trees, ‘beti bachaao beti padhaao’, child labour, value of time, love of nature, festivals and national symbols.

The contest culminated with the distribution of certificates to the winners.

All the participants were given gifts to motivate them.

Inter-School Judo Championship

Vedic Girls Senior Secondary School, Manimajra, excelled in the inter-school judo championship.

They won the overall trophy and six medals. Ruby won a gold medal.

Pooja and Anjali won a silver medal each.

Prachi, Savitri and Deepshikha won bronze medals.

The principal congratulated the winners and lauded their efforts.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 16:54 IST

