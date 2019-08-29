Students recite poetry at Guru Nanak International school Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:44 IST

An inter-section poetry recitation competition was organised at Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, on Wednesday.

Students of Class 1 participated in the competition organised by the pre-primary wing of the school. Two participants from each section took part in the contest.

Students recited poetry in Punjabi and English. The theme was the life and teachings of Guru Nanak.

Principal Gurmant Kaur Gill appreciated the students’ efforts and said that events like these enable the students to imbibe good moral values and develop the right kind of life skills.

She gave away prizes and certificates to the winners. Prizes were also give to the participants to boost their confidence.

In Punjabi, Japgunveer Singh bagged the first position, Naunidh Singh stood second and Anmol Singh secured the third position.

In English recitation, Avneet Kaur won the first position while Mehakpreet Kaur and Jasmeen Kaur stood second and third, respectively.

Kritika Gill and Bableen Kaur won the appreciation prizes in the Punjabi category whereas Gurasis Kaur and Somain Arora won appreciation prizes in the English category.

