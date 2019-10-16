Students showcase ills prevalent in society

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:49 IST

Students of Class 11 of Delhi Public School, Sector 40, presented their class show Hasya Vyangya- A Parody of Life on the annual prize distribution ceremony.

As many as 200 students took part in the event. The meritorious students were felicitated for their academic performance. Bhawna Garg, deputy director general (DDG) of UIDAI Regional Office, was the chief guest.

The students presented a show on the ills prevalent in the society. They demonstrated the condition of the Indian railways and dowry system.

Skating Championship

Students of St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 50, brought laurels to their school by winning ten medals in the state skating championship organised at the skating rink in Sector 10, Chandigarh.

Vaibhav Sharma won two gold medals. Shayena, Arsh Chaudhary and Jasmine won a gold medal each.

Pankita Sharma, Vansh Sharma, Ansh Sharma and Harsimran Singh won silver medals.

Taranjot Kaur of Class 8 won a bronze medal. Principal Ivorine congratulated the students.

Awareness against the use of Plastic bag

Students of Class 10 of Kailash Bahl DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7, held a rally to create awareness against the use of plastic bags.

Students distributed paper bags among vendors to promote their use.

The students also requested them to create awareness among their customers regarding the use of jute and cloth bags.

They educated people about the hazards of using plastic and disposal problems associated with it.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 12:48 IST