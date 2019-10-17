Sukhbir under misconception that Jalalabad seat is in his pocket: CM

chandigarh

Ferozepur Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has warned Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal that his misconception that the Jalalabad constituency was in his pocket would be by the results.

Amarinder, who held a roadshow in favour of Congress candidate from the constituency, Raminder Awla, added, “The Akali leader’s arrogance will plunge his party into ignominy once again in these by-elections. Sukhbir’s misconception that he has the people of Jalalabad in his pocket will soon be put to rest.” Lashing out at Sukhbir over his criticism of the state government for pleading for the release of police personnel languishing in prisons for alleged human rights violations during the militancy period, Amarinder added, “Seeking their release on humanitarian grounds is in line with Guru Nanak’s philosophy of compassion and benevolence. You cannot expect Sukhbir to understand compassion or humanitarianism.”

“I am confident that Awla and the party will fulfil every promise that is made to the people of the constituency,” he said. Besides Awla, party leaders Asha Kumari, Sunil Jakhar, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Raja Warring and Sadhu Singh Dharamsot accompanied the CM during the roadshow. Others who joined the roadshow were Dhamrambir Agnihotri, Sukhpal Bhullar, Karan Kaur Brar and Daman Thind Bajwa.

On Bargari sacrilege cases, he added, “Sukhbir tried hard to ensure that the cases were handed back to the CBI. Now, my government will expose the truth at all cost.”

On joint celebrations of the 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev, he said, “The government has already clarified that it will hold its main events at Sultanpur Lodhi under the aegis of the Akal Takth and had no problem with the SGPC staging its other programmes, within the gurdwara premises.”

“If the SGPC does not want to follow the Akal Takth, let them say so,” he said, making it clear that he was not in favour of abuse of religion for political gains.

Rana Sodhi not allowed to sit in CM’s car

In an embarrassment for state sports minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Amarinder’s security officer, Khubi Ram, did not allow the Guru Har Sahai MLA to sit in the CM’s car on Wednesday. “You come in your own car,” Ram told Sodhi as he tried to move near the CM’s Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) at Arniwala village, 25 km from Jalalabad. Later, a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Downplaying the incident, Sodhi said, “I was not allowed to sit in the car as the model code of conduct is in force. Otherwise, for the rest of the entire tour, I and other party leaders, accompanied Captain Amarinder on his bus.”

