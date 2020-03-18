Sukhna Lake catchment: Panel under Chandigarh DC to hear grievances, no survey yet

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 00:25 IST

The UT administration has constituted a committee to look into grievances of residents affected by the recent HC order on the Sukhna catchment. The panel constituted under deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar will hold public hearing sessions of affected residents.

Beside this, the administration has also put on hold the survey of Lake catchment area as a precautionary measure in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida said a BJP delegation had met UT administrator VP Singh Badnore and put forth demands related to residents affected by the recent HC order on Sukhna catchment area. “They demanded that a committee be formed to look into alternatives instead of a demolition drive. They also demanded delay in the survey of catchment area,” said Parida.

Earlier in the day, a delegation of BJP led by state president Arun Sood along with villagers from Kaimbwala and Khuda Ali Sher—Hukam Chand, Pal Ram, Dalip Kumar, Harmesh, Sriram and Gurnam Singh—met Badnore and Parida. Sood said residents of three villages —Kaimbwala, Khuda Alisher and Kishangarh are very tense after the HC decision on the Sukhna catchment area.

There was also confusion among villagers due to a report published in a section of the press about demolition in the catchment area.

The deputation also brought to the administrator’s notice that villagers living outside lal dora in various villages are facing problems due to non-extension of lal dora for a long time. The administrator assured the delegation that the administration is already considering providing relief to villagers by regularising these houses. The proposal is in the pipeline.

Besides this the deputation also stressed the need of provision of water, sewerage and roads to residents outside lal dora. The administrator was of the view that basic amenities should be provided to all villagers whether they are inside or outside lal dora.