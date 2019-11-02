Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden to become vendor-free

chandigarh

Nov 02, 2019

Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden and the Punjab and Haryana high court complex will soon be vendor-free.

The municipal corporation during its town vending committee meeting on Friday decided to move all registered vendors from Sectors 1 to 6, as these sectors have been declared no-vending zones.

According to rules, only those providing essential services, like tea, shoe repair and cycle repair, will be allowed to operate in these sectors. All others will be moved to the vending zone created in Sector 7.

MC commissioner KK Yadav said the process to shift vendors will begin on November 5. Not only vendors of Sectors 1 to 6, those of other areas, including the Sector 17 Plaza and Shastri Market in Sector 22, will be relocated to their designated locations.

Fresh draw of lots from Nov 7

According to MC officials, it is responsible for adjusting 6,500 vendors, of whom 3,277 have already been allotted sites in different vending zones.

The MC will hold a fresh draw of lots to allot sites for remaining registered vendors in two shifts, one between November 7 and 9 and another between November 13 and 14. These includes 320 vendors from Sector 17, whose relocation is very important to declare it a no-vending zone.

The committee also decided to give a final opportunity to registered vendors who defaulted on fee payment.

As many as 3,400 vendors out of the total 9,400 registered vendors are not paying the licence fee on a regular basis. The MC recently revoked the licence of all these vendors.

It was decided that their licence will be restored after paying a penalty, renewal charges and pending monthly licence fee before November 30.

Committees to settle representations

Meanwhile, the town vending committee has formed different committees to settle various representations filed by vendors as well as residents against the MC’s relocation plan.

Vendors have pleaded that they don’t want to move out of commercial centres, such as Sector 17, as it will impact their earnings.

On the other hand, residents of Sector 15 are objecting to the creation of a vending zone in their locality, where 1,000 vendors from Sectors 17 and 22 are to be rehabilitated.

The MC chief said sub-committees headed by the chief engineer and additional commissioners will decided on their pleas within three to four days.

“We will hold another town vending committee meeting next Friday to take a call on the recommendations of these panels,” he said.

Nov 02, 2019